New York bike path attacker spared death penalty after jury deadlocks

Sayfullo Saipov, the man convicted of killing eight people in an attack on a Manhattan bike path in 2017, was spared the death penalty after a jury told the judge overseeing the case on Monday it has been unable to reach a unanimous decision. The deadlock means Saipov will be sentenced to life in prison without parole because a unanimous decision is required to impose the death penalty.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2023 01:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2023 01:59 IST
Sayfullo Saipov, the man convicted of killing eight people in an attack on a Manhattan bike path in 2017, was spared the death penalty after a jury told the judge overseeing the case on Monday it has been unable to reach a unanimous decision. The deadlock means Saipov will be sentenced to life in prison without parole because a unanimous decision is required to impose the death penalty. He will spend his sentence at Colorado's Supermax facility, the most secure U.S. federal prison.

