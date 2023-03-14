New York bike path attacker spared death penalty after jury deadlocks

Sayfullo Saipov, the man convicted of killing eight people in an attack on a Manhattan bike path in 2017, was spared the death penalty after a jury told the judge overseeing the case on Monday it has been unable to reach a unanimous decision. The deadlock means Saipov will be sentenced to life in prison without parole because a unanimous decision is required to impose the death penalty. He will spend his sentence at Colorado's Supermax facility, the most secure U.S. federal prison.

