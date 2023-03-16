Yellen: Inflation remains Biden administration's top priority

Taming inflation remains the Biden administration's top economic priority, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday, adding she feels it is critical for the U.S. Federal Reserve to do its part in that fight.

Yellen's comments came during a budget hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. (Reporting By Dan Burns, David Lawder and Doina Chiacu)

