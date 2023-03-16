Need to give fresh impetus to improve cooperative sector in Bodoland Territorial Region, says Boro

There is a need to give fresh impetus to improve the cooperative sector in all the districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), chief of the autonomous body Pramod Boro said on Thursday.

Addressing a comprehensive review meeting on cooperative sector, Boro emphasised the need to make a new roadmap for cooperatives in the region to achieve the greater objectives of women's empowerment, multisectoral development and the socio-economic rehabilitation of various beneficiaries, an official release said.

Boro called for a new thrust to improve the cooperative sector in all the districts of BTR, in accordance with the thrust given by the government of India to improve the sector. Boro, the head of the administrative body Bodoland Territorial Council, has recently launched a rejuvenation mission with the objective of creating sustainable economic avenues for those who joined the mainstream after the signing of the BTR Peace Accord in 2020.

The mission aims to form multisectoral cooperatives amongst the such youths and their associates to undertake various activities related to agriculture, veterinary, handloom and textiles, among others.

The Governing Council of the mission, recently notified by the BTR administration, will be provided nodal support by the department of co-operation, BTC.

While reiterating the commitment of the government of India towards permanent peace in BTR, Boro mentioned that Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, senior officials of the Home Ministry, and the Government of Assam have pledged support to this mission, the release said. The BTR is governed by the Bodoland Territorial Council, a self governing body created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the Bodo dominated areas in Assam.

