Left Menu

Elements from Myanmar involved in drug business in Manipur: CM

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 17-03-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 22:40 IST
Elements from Myanmar involved in drug business in Manipur: CM
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@NBirenSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that elements from neighbouring Myanmar are involved in narcotic business in the state and that the government will continue its war against the drug menace.

The chief minister’s statement came after the state police seized 20.26 kg of poppy seeds, four two-wheelers used in Myanmar and took into custody two youths in Old Boljang village in Kangpokpi district.

''At a time when the government machinery is actively engaged in destruction of poppy plantations, the recovery of poppy seeds meant for sowing of poppy plants and employment of vehicles brought from the neighbouring country has shown that anti-social elements are challenging the administration and the people,'' Singh said.

The chief minister called it ''unfortunate'' that despite continuous recovery of drugs, arrest of those involved in drug trafficking and destruction of poppy plantations, some people are against the drive to wipe out the drug menace in the state.

''Today's development has also shown that elements from Myanmar are actively involved in the drug business in the state,'' Singh added.

He appealed to anyone involved in the drug business and poppy plantation not to indulge in anti-national and anti-social activities.

Manipur shares a porous border of 390 kilometres with Myanmar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023