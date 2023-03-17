Elements from Myanmar involved in drug business in Manipur: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that elements from neighbouring Myanmar are involved in narcotic business in the state and that the government will continue its war against the drug menace.

The chief minister’s statement came after the state police seized 20.26 kg of poppy seeds, four two-wheelers used in Myanmar and took into custody two youths in Old Boljang village in Kangpokpi district.

''At a time when the government machinery is actively engaged in destruction of poppy plantations, the recovery of poppy seeds meant for sowing of poppy plants and employment of vehicles brought from the neighbouring country has shown that anti-social elements are challenging the administration and the people,'' Singh said.

The chief minister called it ''unfortunate'' that despite continuous recovery of drugs, arrest of those involved in drug trafficking and destruction of poppy plantations, some people are against the drive to wipe out the drug menace in the state.

''Today's development has also shown that elements from Myanmar are actively involved in the drug business in the state,'' Singh added.

He appealed to anyone involved in the drug business and poppy plantation not to indulge in anti-national and anti-social activities.

Manipur shares a porous border of 390 kilometres with Myanmar.

