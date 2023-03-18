Middle East’s first 100 per cent plant-based meat factory opens in Dubai

In a bid to intensify a sustainable and healthy food chain in the Middle East, leading processed food producer IFFCO Group on Friday opened the region’s first 100 percent plant-based meat factory here.

Located in Dubai Industrial City, the THRYVE factory will provide nourishing, sustainable, and healthy local plant-based meat products inspired by the unique flavors of Middle Eastern cuisine.

Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the 100 percent plant-based meat factory supports the UAE’s Food Security Strategy and our mandate to mitigate the impact of climate change. “The opening of this innovative new facility also supports our efforts to protect the country’s ecosystems and enhance its food and water security and diversify our food sources,” she said, adding that the new factory represents a significant contribution to sustainability in the food supply chain.

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism said: “It contributes to Dubai’s economic diversification journey in line with the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate the emirate’s status as one of the top three global cities.” The THRYVE plant-based venture, developed using cutting-edge food technology, contributes to at least three UN SDGs: good health and well-being, responsible consumption and production, and climate action.

