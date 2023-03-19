Dentist booked for false bomb threat at Noida hospital

A mentally challenged dentist has been booked for allegedly making a phone call to police falsely informing them about a bomb threat at a district hospital here, officials said on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, the emergency helpline received a call alerting them about a bomb being placed in the combined district hospital in Sector 30, said sub-inspector Balvir Singh, in-charge of the Sector 29 police post.

"The information was immediately relayed to the local police post in-charge and a police team reached the hospital for checking," he said.

"Upon inspection at the hospital, it was ascertained that the information about the presence of a bomb was false," said Singh, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged against the dentist. He claimed that the woman had spread a rumour and misused public service (police).

The 53-year-old accused, who is a Bachelor in Dental Surgery, lives in an apartment with her mother and sister in the Sector 20 police station area and is currently undergoing rehabilitation for the illness, a local official said.

Sector 20 police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Singh said the FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code section 177 (knowingly giving false information to public servant).

"During the inquiry, the caller's details were searched and her address tracked. Her family members denied making any such alert call to the police on Saturday," he told PTI.

"It was later found that the woman, who is undergoing rehabilitation for her mental illness, had raised the false alarm," he said.

The woman has been booked but not arrested, he added.

