Switzerland considers full or partial Credit Suisse nationalisation -Bloomberg
Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 20:10 IST
Swiss authorities are considering a full or partial nationalisation of Credit Suisse as the only other viable option outside a takeover by UBS Group , Bloomberg reported on Sunday.
Switzerland is considering either taking over the bank in full or holding a significant equity stake if UBS is unable to complete a takeover of Credit Suisse, the report added.
