UP: Drugs worth Rs 20 cr seized from empty car near Indo-Nepal border
Police recovered 50 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 20 crore from an empty car near the Indo-Nepal border here, officials said on Sunday. On searching it, 50 kg of charas was recovered worth Rs 20 crore. The car from which the contraband was recovered has been seized, officials added.
PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 19-03-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 21:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Police recovered 50 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 20 crore from an empty car near the Indo-Nepal border here, officials said on Sunday. ''In a joint operation with Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB), our team found a vacant car on Saturday. On searching it, 50 kg of charas was recovered worth Rs 20 crore. Rs 2.98 lakh in cash was also recovered from the vehicle,'' said Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma.
The police have lodged a case. The car from which the contraband was recovered has been seized, officials added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 20
- Superintendent of
- Police Prashant Verma
- Sashatra Seema Bal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cash-for-contract scandal hit KSDL embroiled in another scam of Rs 20 crore, reveals govt document
Rajasthan: Man blackmails woman judge with her morphed pics, demands Rs 20 lakh
Oscars 2023: Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' loses out to 'Navalny' in Best Documentary Feature category
'Naatu Naatu' performance receives standing ovation at Oscars 2023, Deepika introduces the act
Oscars 2023 Red Carpet: Rihanna flaunts baby bump in stylish black gown