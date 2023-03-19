Left Menu

Ghaziabad: Woman, lover arrested for killing her husband

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-03-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 21:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and the man she was allegedly having an affair with were arrested here on Sunday on the suspicion of killing her husband, police said.

During interrogation, the accused woman, Shivani, claimed that her husband Kapil Chowdhary used to beat her over petty issues. She fell in love with Ankush Prajapati, a mobile repair shop owner, a few months ago, a police official said.

Tired of her husband's behaviour, Shivani along with Prajapati hatched a plan to kill him. On March 2 she served her husband food laced with an intoxicant. As he fell asleep, she called Ankush who shot him in the head and left the weapon near him to make it look like a suicide, SHO of Nandgram police station Pradeep Kumar Tripathi said.

Shivani initially told the police that her husband has shot himself. The post-mortem, however, revealed that he was shot in the left temple from a close distance. This raised suspicion since her husband was right-handed, he added. When police scanned the call records of Shivani they came to know about her relationship with Prajapati.

Both Shivani and Prajapati were detained and during questioning, they confessed to the crime, police said.

