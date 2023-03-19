Left Menu

Maha: IRS officer Sameer Wankhede visits RSS' Hedgewar Smriti Mandir in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-03-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 23:42 IST
Maha: IRS officer Sameer Wankhede visits RSS' Hedgewar Smriti Mandir in Nagpur
Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede on Sunday visited the RSS' Dr Hedgewar Smriti Mandir in Maharashtra's Nagpur city.

Wankhede visited the memorial in Reshimbagh area with his wife actress Kranti Redkar.

He paid tributes to RSS founder Dr K B Hedgewar at the Smriti Mandir and wrote a message in the visitor's book.

RSS volunteers showed him around the premises, it was stated.

