Maha: IRS officer Sameer Wankhede visits RSS' Hedgewar Smriti Mandir in Nagpur

Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede on Sunday visited the RSS' Dr Hedgewar Smriti Mandir in Maharashtra's Nagpur city.

Wankhede visited the memorial in Reshimbagh area with his wife actress Kranti Redkar.

He paid tributes to RSS founder Dr K B Hedgewar at the Smriti Mandir and wrote a message in the visitor's book.

RSS volunteers showed him around the premises, it was stated.

