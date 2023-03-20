Xi: China's proposal on Ukraine reflects maximum unity of global views - Rossiiskaya Gazeta

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that Beijing's proposal on how to reach a settlement in Ukraine reflects global views and serves to neutralise consequences of the crisis, but acknowledged the solutions may not be easy.

"Complex problems do not have simple solutions," Xi wrote in an article in Rossiiskaya Gazeta, a daily published by the Russian government.

