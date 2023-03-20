Left Menu

Xi: China's proposal on Ukraine reflects maximum unity of global views

Updated: 20-03-2023 04:07 IST
Xi: China's proposal on Ukraine reflects maximum unity of global views - Rossiiskaya Gazeta

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that Beijing's proposal on how to reach a settlement in Ukraine reflects global views and serves to neutralise consequences of the crisis, but acknowledged the solutions may not be easy.

"Complex problems do not have simple solutions," Xi wrote in an article in Rossiiskaya Gazeta, a daily published by the Russian government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

