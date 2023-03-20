China says US, not China supplying weapons to Ukraine battlefield
Updated: 20-03-2023 13:27 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was the United States, not the Chinese, who were supplying weapons to the Ukraine battlefield.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a news briefing in response to a question regarding U.S. sources saying that Chinese ammunition have been used in Ukraine and fired by Russia.
