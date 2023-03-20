Putin to offer 'clarifications' on Russia's position on Ukraine during Xi visit -Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would provide Chinese President Xi Jinping with "clarifications" on Russia's point of view on the Ukraine conflict during Xi's state visit to Russia, which begins on Monday.

During a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders would discuss themes in the peace plan for Ukraine proposed by China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)