Man dies of electrocution in Uttar Pradesh

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 24-03-2023 08:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 08:28 IST
A man died of electrocution when a metal pipe he was holding came in touch with an overhead high-tension wire in a village here, police said on Friday.

Mahipal (42), who used to drill holes in the earth for installing hand pumps, died on Thursday when a metal pipe used for the boring touched an overhead high-tension line, SHO of Paschim Sareera police station Abhilash Tiwari said.

He died on the spot, the police officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe into the matter was underway, police added.

