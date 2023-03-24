Left Menu

MP: Clerk at Indore collectorate embezzles Rs 5 crore funds of govt schemes in three years; suspended

Talking to PTI, Additional District Magistrate ADM Rajesh Rathore said, A detailed inquiry is on against the clerk and it suggests that he siphoned off more than Rs 5 crore since 2020 from the state coffers. The clerk embezzled and transferred the funds meant for the beneficiaries of different government welfare schemes to nearly 25 bank accounts, including those belonging to his wife, relatives and acquaintances, he said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-03-2023 09:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 09:21 IST
A clerk employed at the Indore collector's office in Madhya Pradesh allegedly misappropriated funds worth more than Rs 5 crore meant for various government welfare schemes in the last three years and used the money for personal reasons like vacations, an official has said.

The 42-year-old clerk posted in the accounts section of the district collector's office was suspended three days ago after the alleged offence came to light, the official said on Thursday. Talking to PTI, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Rajesh Rathore said, ''A detailed inquiry is on against the clerk and it suggests that he siphoned off more than Rs 5 crore since 2020 from the state coffers.'' The clerk embezzled and transferred the funds meant for the beneficiaries of different government welfare schemes to nearly 25 bank accounts, including those belonging to his wife, relatives and acquaintances, he said. The investigation has revealed that the clerk spent the money on immoral activities and air travel to different tourist destinations.

The investigation suggested that two more employees were involved in the misappropriation of funds and their role is now under scanner, Rathore said adding that a first information report (FIR) was being filed with the police.

