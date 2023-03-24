Left Menu

Infiltration bid foiled in J-K's Karnah, one intruder killed

An unidentified intruder was killed by security forces during a foiled infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara district on Friday, officials said. Alert troops noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control at Jabdi in the Karnah area in the morning, the officials said.The security forces challenged the intruders and, in the ensuing gunfight, one infiltrator was killed, they added.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-03-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 11:27 IST
Infiltration bid foiled in J-K's Karnah, one intruder killed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified intruder was killed by security forces during a foiled infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, officials said. Alert troops noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control at Jabdi in the Karnah area in the morning, the officials said.

The security forces challenged the intruders and, in the ensuing gunfight, one infiltrator was killed, they added. One AK rifle and some ammunition was recovered from the scene, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023