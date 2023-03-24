Lt Gen Harpal Singh takes over as President of India chapter of International Road Federation

Former Engineer-in-Chief of Indian Armed Forces Lt Gen Harpal Singh has taken over as the President of India chapter of International Road Federation (IRF), a global road safety body working for better and safer roads world-wide.

The Governing Council of the International Road Federation – India Chapter on March 18, 2023 unanimously endorsed Singh as President, IRF-IC.

Singh took charge from Satish Parakh, Managing Director, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.

Singh is the former Engineer-in-Chief and Director General of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), IRF said in a statement.

According to the statement, Singh has a deep engagement in road safety related aspects.

His prime agenda is to task the members with smart and growth oriented programs like enhanced membership engagements, seminars and conferences etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)