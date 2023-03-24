Left Menu

Lt Gen Harpal Singh takes over as President of India chapter of International Road Federation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 14:06 IST
Lt Gen Harpal Singh takes over as President of India chapter of International Road Federation
  • Country:
  • India

Former Engineer-in-Chief of Indian Armed Forces Lt Gen Harpal Singh has taken over as the President of India chapter of International Road Federation (IRF), a global road safety body working for better and safer roads world-wide.

The Governing Council of the International Road Federation – India Chapter on March 18, 2023 unanimously endorsed Singh as President, IRF-IC.

Singh took charge from Satish Parakh, Managing Director, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.

Singh is the former Engineer-in-Chief and Director General of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), IRF said in a statement.

According to the statement, Singh has a deep engagement in road safety related aspects.

His prime agenda is to task the members with smart and growth oriented programs like enhanced membership engagements, seminars and conferences etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023