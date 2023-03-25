Maha: Four persons posing as NCB officers, staffers held in Akola, their car with govt logo and beacon light seized

Police have arrested four persons for allegedly posing as Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers and its employees in Akola district of Maharashtra and seized their car bearing the national emblem, the anti-drug agency logo and fitted with amber beacon light, an official said on Saturday. They were arrested on Thursday night from Dahihanda village in the district, where the accused were acting against the 'paan' shop owners and other vendors since the last one month, he said.

The main accused in the case, who posed as an officer, is a native of Akola and is an MTech degree holder, the police said.

Dahihanda police station inspector Surendra Raut said, ''We had received information that some persons were posing as NCB officers and employees and operating here since the past one month. We were told that through their fake identity, they were acting against 'paan' shop owners and others.'' Some local people grew suspicious about their activities and informed the police, he said. ''The police detained the four persons. They were found using a private vehicle bearing the national emblem on the front and rear sides as well as on the number plate with 'Deputy Zonal Director- NCB' written on it. An amber beacon light was fitted atop the vehicle. They were also found possessing fake letterheads, visiting cards and stamps,'' Raut said. ''Following their detention, the Dahihanda police mailed the NCB office in Mumbai to verify their identity. The agency confirmed that they are not its employees. NCB officer from Mumbai Amol More then lodged a complaint against them,'' he said, adding that the accused were later placed under arrest and their vehicle was seized. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against them on Friday under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 170 (personating a public servant), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 417, 419 and 420 (all related to cheating), 465 and 468 (forgery), and 34 (common intention).

Investigation into the case is underway, Raut added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)