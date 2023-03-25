Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Woman made to walk on burning coal to prove she did not practice black magic; three held

PTI | Durg | Updated: 25-03-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 17:26 IST
Chhattisgarh: Woman made to walk on burning coal to prove she did not practice black magic; three held
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was allegedly made to walk on burning coal and iron nails by her husband's relatives to prove that she did not practice black magic in Chhattisgarh's Durg town, police said on Saturday. The woman, who sustained burns on her legs, was hospitalised after the incident that took place in Kailash Nagar area of the town on March 20, an official said.

The police have arrested two women and a man, and detained a minor boy, who claimed to be a tantrik, he said.

Talking to PTI, the victim, Mamta Nishad, a resident of Karidih locality here, claimed that her husband's younger brother, his wife and her elder sister-in-law used to harass her by accusing her of being involved in witchcraft.

On the night of March 20, when her husband was away, the trio allegedly took her to a tantrik in Kailash Nagar and asked her to prove that she did not indulge in black magic, she alleged.

The victim claimed that the tantrik had made her walk 12 times on burning coal and nine times on a bed of iron nails.

The victim informed her husband about the ordeal, following which a police complaint was lodged.

A case under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Chhattisgarh Tonhi Pratadna Nivaran Act has been registered, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) of Durg area Vaibhav Banker said.

The three accused relatives were arrested and the tantrik, who is a minor, was detained, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The victim, however, raised questions about the police action after the accused were granted bail by a local court and demanded stern action against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023