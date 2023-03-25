Man found roaming near Indo-Pak border

A man roaming in the restricted area on the Indo-Pak border here in Rajasthan was caught by the Border Security Force, an official said on Saturday.

He was caught in the Shahgarh area of the district and was later handed over to the local police for questioning. Police said the person was roaming in the restricted area. During questioning, he identified himself as Chandrapal Umar (45), a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

His replies were not satisfactory as he could not explain why he was visiting Jaisalmer, the police said, adding that he was being interrogated further.

