Venezuela's Maduro will not attend Ibero-American summit- official
Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2023 02:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 22:18 IST
- Country:
- Venezuela Rb
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will not attend an Ibero-American summit this weekend hosted by the Dominican Republic, a Venezuelan official said on Saturday.
The confirmation from Venezuela's Information Minister Freddy Nanez that Maduro will not attend came a day after a summit official said Maduro was on his way.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
