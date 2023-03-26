Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey found dead inside hotel room in UP's Varanasi

Popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead inside a hotel room under Sarnath police station area here on Sunday, police said.

The 25-year-old actress was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth and the police were called immediately, according to the hotel staff.

Varanasi police Commissionerate, in its statement, said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and police are investigating the matter. Dubey starred in several regional films including ‘Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ (Bhopuri) and 'Veeron ke Veer'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)