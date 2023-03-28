Left Menu

Postmortem report of Mauritian national reveals ligature mark on right side of neck: Delhi Police

Lutchmee came to India on February 6 on a tourist visa and his body was found on Friday evening after a passerby informed police, they said.

The police on Monday said the postmortem report of a Mauritian man, whose body was found close to an underpass here, revealed a ligature mark on the right side of his neck.

The highly-decomposed body of the 66-year-old was in Geeta Colony, they said, adding that the deceased was identified as Bagwath Lutchmee.

The post mortem report suggests that there was a ligature mark on the right side of the neck, a senior police officer said. Preliminary investigation has suggested that the deceased was living on the roadside and also had his meal from a 'rain basera'. Police are also questioning a person whom he was asking for medicine, the officer said. Lutchmee came to India on February 6 on a tourist visa and his body was found on Friday evening after a passerby informed police, they said.

