Left Menu

UP court sentences man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 28-03-2023 08:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 08:52 IST
UP court sentences man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigourous imprisonment for raping a girl in 2017 Additional District and Sessions Judge Sushila Kumari Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on Ramesh.

On February 8, 2017, the girl's mother informed the Majhanpur police station that Ramesh had raped her daughter, Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said. Subsequently, police registered a case against him under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said, adding that a chargesheet was filed in the court.

The SP said in case Ramesh does not pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional month in prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023