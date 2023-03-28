UP court sentences man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

A court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigourous imprisonment for raping a girl in 2017 Additional District and Sessions Judge Sushila Kumari Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on Ramesh.

On February 8, 2017, the girl's mother informed the Majhanpur police station that Ramesh had raped her daughter, Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said. Subsequently, police registered a case against him under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said, adding that a chargesheet was filed in the court.

The SP said in case Ramesh does not pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional month in prison.

