Gurugram woman duped of Rs 1 lakh

In her police complaint, Sector 85 resident Jyoti Gupta said the man claimed to know her father and managed to dupe her of Rs 99,945.Gupta alleged that the accused claimed that her father had asked her to transfer Rs 15,000 to him.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 28-03-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 16:49 IST
A woman was allegedly duped of about Rs 1 lakh by a fraudster posing as her father's friend, police here said on Tuesday. In her police complaint, Sector 85 resident Jyoti Gupta said the man claimed to know her father and managed to dupe her of Rs 99,945.

Gupta alleged that the accused claimed that her father had asked her to transfer Rs 15,000 to him. In all, she transferred Rs 99,945 in multiple transactions, she said in her complaint.

During the transactions, the accused's name was shown as ''Vikas Ankush Kale'', she said. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified fraudsters under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66-D of the IT Act at cyber crime police station, Manesar, on Monday. The police said they were verifying the facts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

