Olympics-Kremlin says IOC rules on participation amount to discrimination

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that criteria announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) intended to enable Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in international competitions contained "elements of discriminatory treatment".

Athletes from Russia and Belarus, Moscow's ally, were banned from competition last year over the Ukraine war, but the rules announced at the IOC's Lausanne headquarters seek to allow a gradual return to world sport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)