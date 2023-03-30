Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukraine hits city inside Russian-controlled territory

Left Menu

* Spain will send six German-made 2A4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine after the April 9 Easter holiday to support Kyiv's efforts to fend off Russia's invasion, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said. ON THE BATTLEFIELD * The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group acknowledged that fighting for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut had inflicted severe damage on his own forces as well as the Ukrainian side. * Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russian forces have had some success in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian military officials said on Wednesday evening, adding that their fighters were still holding on in a battle that has lasted several months. DIPLOMACY, NUCLEAR WEAPONS AND MILITARY AID

* The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog visited Ukraine's embattled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and said there had been a significant increase in the number of troops in the region of the plant and it could no longer be protected. * Ukraine's authorities suggested the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was retreating from its principles by recommending Russian and Belarusian athletes take part in international competitions as neutrals amid a war in Ukraine.

* Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Moscow was committed to preventing nuclear war and military confrontation between nuclear-armed states, TASS news agency reported. * Spain will send six German-made 2A4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine after the April 9 Easter holiday to support Kyiv's efforts to fend off Russia's invasion, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said.

ON THE BATTLEFIELD * The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group acknowledged that fighting for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut had inflicted severe damage on his own forces as well as the Ukrainian side.

* Reuters could not verify battlefield reports. IN-DEPTH STORIES

* SPECIAL REPORT-Facial recognition is helping Putin curb dissent with the aid of U.S. tech * INSIGHT-Ukraine's scramble for 'game-changer' drone fleet

* SPECIAL REPORT-Wagner's convicts tell of horrors of Ukraine war and loyalty to their leader 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

