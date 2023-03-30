Left Menu

Two US army helicopters collide over Kentucky - NYT

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 11:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 11:12 IST
Two United States Army helicopters collided during a training mission over Kentucky on Wednesday night, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing an army spokeswoman said.

It was not immediately clear whether there were casualties, the report said, adding that the status of the crew members was unknown.

