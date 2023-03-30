Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Three women killed, 20 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Balodabazar

PTI | Balodabazar | Updated: 30-03-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 17:06 IST
Chhattisgarh: Three women killed, 20 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Balodabazar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three women were killed and 20 others injured when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazaar district, police said.

The accident took place on late Wednesday night near Thakurdiya village, said Kailash Chandra Das, Station House Officer (SHO), Kasdol police station.

The victims were returning to Khainda village in the district after attending a wedding at Turturiya village, he said.

While two women died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Radha Manikpuri (50), her sister Kachra Manikpuri (55) and Bhuribai Manikpuri (58).

The injured were admitted to hospitals in Balodabazar and neighbouring Raipur districts, SHO Das said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023