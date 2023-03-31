Belarus' Lukashenko: Need talks over Ukraine conflict immediately
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 14:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 14:12 IST
- Country:
- Belarus
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and for talks to start on a lasting peace settlement.
In a scheduled address to the nation, Lukashenko said there should be no preconditions for a ceasefire. He warned Ukraine against launching an anticipated counter-offensive, saying it would make negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv impossible.
