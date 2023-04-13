Guterres delivers message of ‘hope and renewal’ for Somalia
UN News | Updated: 13-04-2023 07:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 07:39 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- South West State
- Somali
- Iftar
- Muslim
- ATMIS
- UN News
- Somalis
- Guterres
- OCHA
- Photo-Guterres-Somalia-02.jpgimage1024x768.jpg
- Somalia
- Mohamud
- UN PhotoSourav Sarker Residents of the ADC
- Al-Shabaab
- Mogadishu
- the African Union Transition Mission
- Hassan Sheikh
- Somalia-02.jpgimage1170x530cropped.jpg
- António Guterres
- United Nations
Advertisement