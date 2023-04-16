Left Menu

SDM, his staff assaulted in northeast Delhi; case registered

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2023 00:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 00:56 IST
SDM, his staff assaulted in northeast Delhi; case registered
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Saturday registered a case after the SDM of Karawal Nagar and his staff were allegedly assaulted when they had gone to inspect a jeans unit in northeast Delhi, officials said.

Sanjay Sondhi, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Karawal Nagar, filed a complaint with the police stating that around 1.45 pm, he along with staff members, visited a house in Amar Vihar to raid an illegal jeans colouring unit, they said.

The owner of the house, a head constable identified as Kuldeep Singh, along with some others, assaulted him and his staff and did not allow them to inspect the place, the officials said.

Kuldeep is posted in the Security Unit of Delhi Police, a senior police officer said.

The SDM and his staff were taken to GTB Hospital for medical examination, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 at Karawal Nagar police station, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks abortion pill curbs; Philips clarifies respiratory device replacement numbers after new FDA rebuke and more

Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023