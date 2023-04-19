Left Menu

Police: Gunfire on Maine highway linked to 4 bodies in home

Gunfire that erupted on busy highway in Maine is linked to a second crime scene where four people were found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, state police said Tuesday.Three people were injured in the shooting that followed on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth.

PTI | Yarmouth | Updated: 19-04-2023 00:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 00:10 IST
Police: Gunfire on Maine highway linked to 4 bodies in home

Gunfire that erupted on busy highway in Maine is linked to a second crime scene where four people were found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, state police said Tuesday.

Three people were injured in the shooting that followed on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth. One person was in custody after the highway shooting. At least one of the injured people was seriously hurt.

Some police at the scene along I-295 carried rifles or peered inside the trunk of a car that had apparent bullet holes in the windshield. Witnesses told reporters they saw one person in handcuffs.

Yarmouth is a community of 9,000 about 12 miles north of Portland, the state's largest city, which I-295 connects to the state capital, Augusta.

Traffic backed up on the interstate as police halted traffic, and state, county and local police canvassed the area, state police spokesperson Shannon Moss said. Representatives for the Maine Department of Transportation said they closed the southbound side of I-295 in Yarmouth in late morning at the request of state police.

Police briefly ordered people in nearby neighbourhoods to shelter in place, but authorities later announced there was no threat to the public.

Lenora Felker, who works near the highway at Rosemont Market and Bakery, said she sensed something was afoot when people started streaming in, saying the highway was closed, followed by dozens of law enforcement officers who descended on the area.

Officers canvassed businesses asking if they had seen "anyone that was wet and muddy fleeing,'' Felker said. But she knew all the customers and didn't see anything "out of the ordinary,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023