At least 3 injured in New York parking garage collapse, some believed trapped

A parking garage collapsed in New York City's lower Manhattan near Pace University on Tuesday, injuring at least three people and leaving others feared trapped in the rubble, emergency officials and local media reported.

The second floor of the garage collapsed onto the first, New York's CBS television affiliate reported, citing New York City emergency officials. Video footage from the scene cited by CBS and ABC affiliates showed a rescue operation getting underway and multiple cars stacked on top of one another amid crumpled concrete.

The local CBS station reported at least three people were injured, citing emergency officials. Firefighters responding to the collapse were pulled back from the immediate scene "out of concerns about the structural stability of the building," the New York City Fire Department said in a statement.

In the meantime, emergency personnel were doing their best to account for anyone who may have been trapped, the department said. New York City Mayor Eric Adams was briefed on the collapse and was heading to the scene to survey the damage, his spokesperson said on Twitter.

