Sudanese army says 177 Egyptian air force troops evacuated to Egypt

The Sudanese army on Thursday said 177 Egyptian Air Force troops were airlifted back to Egypt, a few days after being held in the northern town of Merowe by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Sudanese army in a statement said the Egyptians had been evacuated from Dongola, north of the country.

