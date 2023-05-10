Left Menu

London's Big Ben fails to bong as clock briefly stops

London's famous Big Ben bell failed to chime on Wednesday when the dials of the Great Clock at Britain's Houses of Parliament briefly stopped working. The four clock dials, one on each side of the 96-metre-tall Elizabeth Tower which houses Big Ben and four other bells, stopped at 12:55 p.m.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 20:05 IST
London's Big Ben fails to bong as clock briefly stops
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's famous Big Ben bell failed to chime on Wednesday when the dials of the Great Clock at Britain's Houses of Parliament briefly stopped working. The four clock dials, one on each side of the 96-metre-tall Elizabeth Tower which houses Big Ben and four other bells, stopped at 12:55 p.m. (1155 GMT), leaving the bells silent at 1 p.m.

Half an hour later, the clock hands were moved forward but the clock was still running about five minutes late, according to Reuters witnesses. By 1:47 p.m., the hands were moved forward again to show the right time. "We are aware that the clock dials on the Elizabeth Tower were temporarily displaying the incorrect time on Wednesday afternoon," a spokesperson for parliament's lower house, the House of Commons, said.

"Clock mechanics worked quickly to rectify the issue and the clock is now functioning as normal." The 13-tonne Big Ben bell was largely silenced for five years while a major restoration of the Elizabeth Tower took place, with the so-called 'bongs' finally resuming regular service in November 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023