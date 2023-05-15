Terror cases: SIA conducts raids in Jammu, Poonch

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu region in connection with terror cases, officials said.

The searches were conducted at multiple locations in Bhatindi and Vidhata nagar in Jammu city and Mendhar border belt of Poonch district, they said.

The searches, which were aided by police, were part of an ongoing probe into cases of supporting terror activities, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)