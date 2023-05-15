Left Menu

Govt launches 'Meri LiFE' app to encourage young to battle climate change

The Meri LiFE Portal httpmerilife.orgmerilife.org enables ministries and institutions to upload event reports and track the progress of the ongoing mass mobilisation drive.Within just 10 days, India has witnessed an impressive number of LiFE-related events, exceeding 1,00,000, with more than 1.7 million individuals actively participating in pro-environment initiatives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 15:16 IST
Govt launches 'Meri LiFE' app to encourage young to battle climate change
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Monday launched ''Meri LiFE'' (My Life) mobile application to empower young people and encourage their participation in tackling climate change. The app, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission LiFE, aims to promote mindful utilisation instead of wasteful consumption. LiFE stands for lifestyle for environment.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the application will foster a nationwide movement for LiFE, demonstrating the power of citizens in saving the environment.

The Union environment ministry serves as the coordinating authority for implementing Mission LiFE at the national level. It has been mobilising various stakeholders, including central ministries, state governments, institutions, and private organisations, to align their activities with LiFE and raise awareness about sustainable practices. A month-long mass mobilisation drive is being conducted to further promote LiFE and enhance nationwide advocacy.

It will culminate in a grand celebration of the World Environment Day on June 5, the minister said. To facilitate the monitoring of progress, the ministry has developed two dedicated portals.

The Mission LiFE Portal (http://missionlife-moefcc.nic.in''missionlife-moefcc.nic.in) provides open access to over 100 creatives, videos, and knowledge materials created by the ministry for LiFE. The Meri LiFE Portal (http://merilife.org''merilife.org) enables ministries and institutions to upload event reports and track the progress of the ongoing mass mobilisation drive.

Within just 10 days, India has witnessed an impressive number of LiFE-related events, exceeding 1,00,000, with more than 1.7 million individuals actively participating in pro-environment initiatives. These events encompass a wide range of activities such as cleanliness drives, bicycle rallies, plantation campaigns, marathons, plastic collection campaigns, composting workshops, and the undertaking of LiFE pledges. Furthermore, schools and colleges are engaging students through cultural competitions involving street plays, essays, paintings, and youth parliaments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023