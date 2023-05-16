Ukraine says it shot down all 18 missiles that Russia launched overnight

Ukraine forces shot down all 18 missiles of various types that Russia launched in a concentrated overnight attack on Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Tuesday. Russia launched six Kinzhal ballistic missiles from aircraft, nine Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and three Iskander land-based missiles, Zaluzhnyi said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's Air Force said that six Iranian-made Shahed drones were also shot down and three reconnaissance drones. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

