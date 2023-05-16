Ukrainian forces make gains around Bakhmut - deputy defence minister

Ukrainian forces have taken back about 20 square km (7.5 square miles) of territory from Russian forces around the eastern city of Bakhmut in recent days, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Tuesday.

She said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces had advanced "somewhat" in the city of Bakhmut itself, and that heavy fighting continued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)