Indian-American woman from Texas found dead mysteriously in Oklahoma

Lahari Pathivada was last seen driving a black Toyota to work in the McKinney suburb.The update was shared on social media by the WOW community group in Texas, which helped amplify the message of her disappearance.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 17-05-2023 11:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 11:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old Indian-American woman, who went missing from the US state of Texas earlier this month, was found dead nearly 322 kilometres away in neighbouring Oklahoma state, a day after she disappeared on her way to work. Lahari Pathivada was last seen driving a black Toyota to work in the McKinney suburb.

The update was shared on social media by the WOW community group in Texas, which helped amplify the message of her disappearance. No further information was provided on the circumstances that led to the discovery of her body on May 13.

A resident of Mc Kinney in Collins County in Texas, Pathivada was last seen driving a black Toyota around El Dorado Parkway and Hardin Boulevard area in the Dallas suburb. Her family got worried after she did not return home after work on May 12. Police were reportedly alerted after family and friends tracked her phone in Oklahoma.

Pathivada worked at the Overland Park Regional Medical Centre, according to her Facebook page. She graduated from the University of Kansas and attended Blue Valley West High School.

The tragic demise of Pathivada has impacted her family, friends, and the local community.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, her case highlights the importance of safety measures in recreational activities and the need for extensive safety regulations in these areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

