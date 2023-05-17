Six women from Telangana killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh; KCR announces ex-gratia

Six women labourers from Telangana were killed and six others injured in a road accident at a village in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of the women and announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when an autorickshaw in which the women were travelling was hit by a speeding truck at Pondugula village in Palnadu district resulting in the death of six women, police said.

The women were proceeding to Pulipadu village in Palnadu district to harvest chillies.

''A truck laden with lemons from Guduru, which was heading to Lucknow, hit the autorickshaw at 4:42 am and sped away," Gurajala Sub-Divisional Police Officer A Pallapu Raju said.

Those injured were shifted to a hospital in Miryalaguda in Telangana for treatment, he said.

KCR, who expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, directed ruling BRS MLA from Miryalaguda N Bhaskar Rao to see that those injured in the accident are provided immediate and better medical care, an official release said here.

On the request of Bhaskar Rao and State Minister G Jagadish Reddy, the chief minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs one lakh to the injured, it said.

Bhaskar Rao and Jagadish Reddy are public representatives of the formerly undivided Nalgonda district to which the accident victims belonged.

