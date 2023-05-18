PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - Rishi Sunak to unveil semiconductor partnership with Japan - German carmakers lobby to maintain tariff-free access to UK - Sunak backtracks on promise to ban Confucius Institutes in the UK - UK creative industries promised 1mn jobs boost by 2030

Overview UK's Rishi Sunak will announce a "semiconductors partnership" with the Japanese government during a visit to Tokyo on Thursday as the UK seeks to reduce geopolitical risk by diversifying its chip supply chain.

German carmakers are lobbying the European Commission to delay post-Brexit rules that threaten to deliver a severe blow to Britain's troubled car industry. Rishi Sunak has backtracked on his promise to ban Confucius Institutes from operating in Britain, in the latest sign of the UK prime minister trying to improve relations with Beijing.

UK culture secretary Lucy Frazer will say in a speech in London that the government wants the British creative sectors to grow by an extra £50bn in value by 2030. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)