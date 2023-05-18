G7 will tighten Russia sanctions to prevent bypassing, Germany's Scholz says
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-05-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 16:14 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The Group of Seven (G7) nations will further tighten sanctions against Russia in order to prevent circumvention of such restrictions, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters as he arrived for a three-day G7 leaders' summit in Japan.
Tightening of sanctions would be done in a good and pragmatic way, Scholz said at the summit in Hiroshima.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement