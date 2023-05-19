Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court dismisses dispute over Title 42 border expulsions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2023 00:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 00:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a case in which Republicans sought to keep in place a policy introduced under former President Donald Trump that had let American officials quickly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The now-expired policy, known as Title 42, was implemented by Trump's administration in March 2020 - early in the COVID-19 pandemic - as a measure tied to a public health emergency. The court had canceled arguments in the case in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

