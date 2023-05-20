Woman shot outside her house in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, injured

A 65-year-old woman was injured after being shot by unidentified persons outside her house in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place Friday night at Balbir Colony here.

Station House Officer of Model Town Police Station Manjit Singh said the woman, Mohinder Kaur, received a bullet injury in her leg and was admitted to a hospital.

The assailants fired two shots at her.

Police said an investigation into the incident was underway.

