Left Menu

PML-N's Maryam Nawaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah named in Pakistan Taliban's new "hit list": Report

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-05-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 20:07 IST
PML-N's Maryam Nawaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah named in Pakistan Taliban's new "hit list": Report
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistan’s banned Taliban militant outfit is planning to target senior political leaders like Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and PML-N party vice president Maryam Nawaz along with top military and intelligence officials under a new hit list, according to a media report. The new list prepared by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliate Jamaat-ul-Ahraar (JuA) also includes several other senior government officials, and has emerged a day after rightwing religious-political party Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq survived a suicide bombing in a remote area of Balochistan province on May 19, the News International reported on Friday.

''The names of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz are on a 'hit list' of terrorist outfits TTP and JuA, which are planning to launch attacks on leaders of the armed forces, intelligence agencies and politicians,'' said the report.

Apart from making senior politicians their target, the TTP is also planning a series of attacks on the country's armed forces and check-posts of law enforcement agencies.

As per media reports, a terror group — which includes two suicide bombers — has entered Punjab under the supervision of JuA leader Rafiullah.

TTP commander, Sarbakaf Mohmand, praised those who participated in the countrywide riots on May 9 after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief Imran Khan was arrested and announced his support for the miscreants, the report said.

Terrorism incidents have risen in Pakistan in recent months, with security forces ramping up operations to defeat terrorists.

According to a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, more than 850 people were killed or injured in militant attacks and counterterrorism operations in the first quarter of 2023 — a figure that was half the total number of killed or wounded people in 2022.

The report stated that January 2023 was the most fatal one for security forces in more than a decade.

''The fatalities of security and government officials almost doubled, from 88 in the first quarter of last year to 167 in the first quarter this year,'' the report said, adding that the TTP carried out at least 22 attacks during January-March, causing at least 107 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023