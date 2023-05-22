WHO assembly approves $6.83 bln budget

Member states of the World Health Organization on Monday approved a $6.83 billion budget for the next two years which includes a 20% hike in their mandatory fees.

The proposal for the 2024-2025 budget passed with no objections and was met with lengthy applause. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the step as "historic and a big milestone".

"We don't take it lightly, and we don't take it for granted and we'll do everything that we can to make this organisation better," he added.

