WHO assembly approves $6.83 bln budget

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 20:03 IST
Member states of the World Health Organization on Monday approved a $6.83 billion budget for the next two years which includes a 20% hike in their mandatory fees.

The proposal for the 2024-2025 budget passed with no objections and was met with lengthy applause. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the step as "historic and a big milestone".

"We don't take it lightly, and we don't take it for granted and we'll do everything that we can to make this organisation better," he added.

