Left Menu

One held in connection with minor damage to Vande Bharat express train in Kerala

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 23-05-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 17:23 IST
One held in connection with minor damage to Vande Bharat express train in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a young man in connection with the alleged incident of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express train earlier this month when it was passing through an area between Thirunavaya and Tirur in this district.

Rizwan (19), hailing from Tanur here was arrested on Monday and then released on station bail, an RPF officer, who was part of the team investigating the matter, said.

According to Rizwan, he had not thrown stones and was instead playing near the train tracks with a metallic object, which he was twirling around with his hands, and the same hit the train causing minor scratches on some window panes.

''If stones were pelted, the damage would have been more significant,'' the officer said.

He said that RPF will now place its report regarding the investigation before the CJM court in Manjeri here.

The incident had occurred on May 1 evening and no one was injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023