One held in connection with minor damage to Vande Bharat express train in Kerala

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a young man in connection with the alleged incident of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express train earlier this month when it was passing through an area between Thirunavaya and Tirur in this district.

Rizwan (19), hailing from Tanur here was arrested on Monday and then released on station bail, an RPF officer, who was part of the team investigating the matter, said.

According to Rizwan, he had not thrown stones and was instead playing near the train tracks with a metallic object, which he was twirling around with his hands, and the same hit the train causing minor scratches on some window panes.

''If stones were pelted, the damage would have been more significant,'' the officer said.

He said that RPF will now place its report regarding the investigation before the CJM court in Manjeri here.

The incident had occurred on May 1 evening and no one was injured.

