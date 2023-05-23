Left Menu

Rajasthan man gets 20-years jail term for sodomising 5-year-old boy

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-05-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 17:26 IST
Rajasthan man gets 20-years jail term for sodomising 5-year-old boy
  • Country:
  • India

A court here sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sodomising a five-year-old boy.

Special judge of POCSO court Tara Agarwal convicted Kartik Barman (30) and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him, special public prosecutor Rakesh Mehrishi said on Tuesday.

He said that the victim lived along with his mother in a rented accommodation where Barman lived with his wife and son.

An FIR in this matter was registered in July last year at Shipra Path police station in Jaipur under the sections of the POCSO Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023