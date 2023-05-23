Rajasthan man gets 20-years jail term for sodomising 5-year-old boy
A court here sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sodomising a five-year-old boy.
Special judge of POCSO court Tara Agarwal convicted Kartik Barman (30) and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him, special public prosecutor Rakesh Mehrishi said on Tuesday.
He said that the victim lived along with his mother in a rented accommodation where Barman lived with his wife and son.
An FIR in this matter was registered in July last year at Shipra Path police station in Jaipur under the sections of the POCSO Act.
